MWC Posts Informational Video About How To Survive An Active Shooter Situation
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Twelve people were killed Wednesday night in mass shooting at a California night club.
In the wake of another mass shooting in the United States, the City of Midwest City posted an informational video about what to do if you are in an active shooter situation.
The tactics to surviving an active shooter situation are to run, hide or fight.
"Our hearts go out to the families of the victims of the shooting last night in Thousand Oaks, CA," the city wrote on their Facebook page.
Watch the video below: