Crews Extinguish Fire At Apartment Complex In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Fire crews extinguished a fire at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City.
Officials reported the fire was located in the 7500 Block of northwest 10th Street. Crews reported visible smoke and flames upon arrival.
Fire crews said the fire was located in a second-story unit. Firefighters said one male occupant and two dogs woke to smoke in the apartment. One dog was reported missing.
UPDATE | 7500 Blk NW 10th St. | Firefighters have extinguished this fire. The fire was in a 2nd story Apartment. No injuries reported. Crews checking for extensions to other apartments. - DM 7:11 a.m. pic.twitter.com/dM8qZwPDQz— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) November 8, 2018
The majority of the damage was reported in a single unit and a breezeway on the second floor.
The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported.
Officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the apartment.
Officials checked extensions to other apartments.
