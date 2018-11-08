Light Rain, Cold, And Breezy Conditions Thursday
Scattered and periodic rain and drizzle will be possible through the day on Thursday.
Our first shot of colder air will settle over the state, so cold, raw and breezy conditions will exist. Some snow will be possible near the Kansas border Thursday.
Colder air will move in Friday morning, bringing frost and freezing lows in the western parts and central Oklahoma. Even colder lows will be expected Saturday morning with a hard freeze.
Bedlam Saturday will start very cold and remain cold through the game. Our second shot of Canadian air will arrive early next week as a storm system moves over head.
Recent data has been consistent with some areas of snow over the state, including the OKC area.
The coldest lows of the season arrive next Tuesday or Wednesday morning.