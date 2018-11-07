Enid PD: 2 Arrested In Violent Home Invasion
ENID, Oklahoma - Two suspects are in custody following a violent home invasion that left one man injured, and a woman and her young child shaken.
Authorities say on Tuesday, Nov. 6, three suspects entered an apartment located in the 800 block of E. Oklahoma in Enid, demanding the return of marijuana allegedly stolen from them.
According to the report only a woman and her 1-day-old infant were home at the time of the invasion. They were held captive until the woman’s husband returned home, police said.
Officials said the suspects beat and pistol whipped the husband. A struggle occurred, and the occupants of the home were able to escape. The suspects fired several shots, but no one was hit.
Officers later found the injured man at a convenience store in the area, he was treated and released from Integris Bass Hospital in Enid.
Two of the suspects were captured during a traffic stop several hours later at around 2 a.m. They are identified as 32-year-old James Saunders, and 25-year-old Tamara Reed. The third suspect has not been located.
Saunders was booked in the Garfield County Detention Center on 6 complaints of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and 2 complaints of child endangerment.
Reed was booked on 6 complaints of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon, and 2 complaints of child endangerment.
This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Enid Police Department.