Kendra Horn Talks Upset, Representation And Impeachment After Historic Win
OKLAHOMA CITY - Just hours after an historic electoral victory in the fifth Oklahoma congressional district, newcomer Kendra Horn (D), said she already had her sights set on work to be done in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“I'm going to do it the same way I've done it before and use my experience as a mediator to reach across the aisle and have conversations about the issues that matter to us. In my conversations I just kept seeing that we have more alike than we have different,” Horn said Wednesday morning.
The Congresswoman-elect won her race by 1.4 percent, garnering 50.7 percent of the vote to Rep. Steve Russell’s (R) 49.3 percent. During the campaign she out fund-raised Russell nearly 4 to 1. She also received a last-minute donation from former New York Mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg.
Horn is only the third woman to be elected to Congress from Oklahoma and the first Democratic woman to be elected to the same. She was one of dozens of women who rode the so-called “pink wave” into office Tuesday night, propelled by suburban and young voters.
“I think it's really exciting. Oklahoma is 49th in the nation for women serving in elected office and I'm honored to be the third woman elected to serve Oklahoma in the US Congress,” Horn said. “I think representation matters. It matters for those issues that matter to families and mothers and sisters and everybody across the board. So I'm excited to be a part of it to see what we can do about the critical issues for Oklahomans.”
Horn also rode the “blue wave” into office which helped Democrats retake the House from Republicans. She said voters with worries about the issues of education and healthcare, which are generally viewed as Democratic issues, helped her flip the Oklahoma 5th.
“As I was knocking on doors I was hearing about education I think that's been a theme throughout and the themes about protection from insurance companies and drug companies and a lot of that comes down to mothers and families and that makes a big difference,” she said.
With Democrats gaining control of the House, speculation has already begun about whether the newly minted leadership will move to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Horn wouldn’t say whether she’d vote to impeach Trump.
“I'm an attorney by training and I'm not going to make any commitments without any evidence in front of me,” Horn said.
News 9 Election Coverage Videos
Tulsa Businessman Kevin Stitt Elected Oklahoma Governor
http://www.news9.com/clip/14680783/tulsa-businessman-kevin-stitt-wins-gubernatorial-race
Kevin Stitt: 'Oklahoma's Turnaround Starts Right Here, Right Now'
http://www.news9.com/clip/14680769/stitt-oklahomas-turnaround-starts-right-here-right-now
Democratic Challenger Kendra Horn Upsets Incumbent Steve Russell
http://www.news9.com/clip/14680797/democratic-challenger-kendra-horn-upsets-incumbent-in-5th-congressional-district
Drew Edmondson Concedes Race For Oklahoma Governor
http://www.news9.com/clip/14680752/drew-edmondson-concedes-race-for-oklahoma-governor
OEA Officials Welcome New Wave Of Pro-Education Candidates
http://www.news9.com/clip/14680757/oea-officials-welcome-new-wave-of-pro-education-candidates
Key Takeaways From The 2018 Midterm Elections
http://www.news9.com/clip/14680976/key-takeaways-from-the-2018-midterm-elections