Thunder: Westbrook Out Vs. Cleveland; No Timeline For Return
Tuesday, November 6th 2018, 2:20 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Russell Westbrook has been ruled out of Wednesday night's game against the Cavaliers in Cleveland.
The Oklahoma City Thunder star injured his left ankle in Monday night's 122-116 win over New Orleans at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
According to a Thunder spokesman, there is no timeline for Westbrook's return.
"Before we provide a timeline, we want to see how the ankle responds to treatment for the next few days. From there, we will be able to provide a more accurate timeline," a team spokesperson said.
Oklahoma City is 5-4 with five consecutive wins after starting 0-4.