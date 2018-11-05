News
CCSO Thanks Public After Next Of Kin Of Deceased Homeless Man Found
Monday, November 5th 2018, 1:56 PM CST
Updated:
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has found the next of kin for a homeless man whose body was found last week in Norman.
According to CCSO, 49-year-old Brian Matthew Tish’s body was found in Bishop Creek. The Medical Examiner determined that Tish drowned, but has not ruled whether or not the death was an accident. But there were no signs of trauma found on Tish’s body.
CCSO says Tish was a frequent visitor at Food and Shelter.
CCSO Detective Justin Pyle is thanking the public after he was contacted Monday, October 5, after a social media post was shared in search for any of Tish's relatives.