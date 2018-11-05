Driver Arrested After Fatal Head-On Collision In NE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person has died following a head-on collision in northeast Oklahoma City.
Officials said a taxi and a gray sedan collided near northeast 23rd Street and north Bryant Avenue after 5 a.m. According to officials on scene, two people were ejected, one from each vehicle.
Authorities also extricated one person from each vehicle.
At least four ambulances arrived on scene to transport passengers with injuries. Three passengers remain in critical condition.
All four lanes of northeast 23rd Street were shut down near Bryant Avenue as officials cleaned up the scene.
Police said the driver of the gray vehicle was arrested on a second-degree murder complaint. The driver was identified as Charles Greenfield, 48.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Stay with News 9 for more information as it becomes available.