Broken Arrow Police Arrest Suspect For Murder In Missing Person Case
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A man is behind bars in Broken Arrow, accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and disposing of her body in a recycling bin.
21-year-old Lauren Kidd was reported missing last Tuesday, and Broken Arrow Police say she was last seen hanging out with her ex-boyfriend Konner Brunner.
Police say Lauren was supposed to go to a Halloween party in Broken Arrow with family, but she never arrived. A few days later, detectives brought Brunner in for questioning.
Police say he confessed to shooting Lauren inside his truck in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Officers say they found blood on the passenger seat of his vehicle and investigators say Brunner brought cleaning materials to cover up the crime.
Detectives say Brunner also admitted to disposing of Lauren's body in a recycling bin. While police say, they did find blood inside the recycling bin they didn't find the body. Police recovered the handgun from Brunner's home.
Brunner was arrested on complaints of first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse.