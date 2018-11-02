Police Bust Illegal Pill Mill Operation In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police busted an illegal pill mill at a business in Northwest Oklahoma City while following up on a shooting investigation.
Oklahoma City officers obtained two search warrants. One on a residence and another on a business. While at the business, which is located near west Britton Road and north Harvey Avenue, undercover officers found several hazardous chemicals and a pill press.
Police told News 9 that several of the chemicals are still being examined.
Tammie Beal, 35, was arrested at the time of the bust. But shortly after, she was released. She was, however, cited for possession of marijuana and possession or use of a firearm.
Right now, the OCPD is unsure of who is involved in the pill mill operation.
“We are going to keep following up until we've identified all of the people that we believe are involved,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police.
Police say this case is convoluted, but undercover officers will continue to be utilized.
“It's always good when we can find something like this, especially something with the quantity they had there, because these are obviously drugs that are going to end up on the streets that will now never end up on the streets,” said Knight.