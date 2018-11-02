News
How To Send Your Leftover Halloween Candy To U.S. Troops
If your ghosts, ghouls and goblins got more candy than you could possibly eat before next year, don't worry, here's a get cause to give it too, Operation Troop Treats.
They collect Halloween candy and send it to deployed U.S. troops.
Here’s how it works: Visit the Kool Smiles dental office, 1200 South Air Depot Boulevard in Midwest City, through Nov. 4. They’ll exchange your candy for a toy.
Since 2012, Operation Troop Treats has generated more than 12 tons of donated Halloween candy and sponsored the shipment of 1,200 care packages to U.S. troops stationed overseas.
Along with candy, those care packages include letters of appreciation, food, entertainment, toiletries and handmade items from Operation Gratitude.