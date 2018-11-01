Suspects Caught On Camera Stealing OKC Family's Classic Car
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are looking for the suspects behind a classic car heist. The white 1968 Chevrolet Camaro was reported stolen last month in the 4000 block of Northwest 34th Street.
The owners of the car said it had been in the home’s driveway for 10 years.
“Sick to my stomach,” said Toni LeDonne, car owner. “Heartbroken.”
That is all LeDonne could think when she watched security footage of the car being stolen. The video came from the home across the street.
It appeared three to four people were involved in the theft of her family's classic Camaro. The car belonged to her late older brother. He passed away unexpectedly nearly 10 years ago.
“My son and I have been trying to honor his memory and work on it,” said LeDonne. “And get it to where he would have been proud of it.”
She said most people see dollar signs when they see the car.
“It’s not a money thing for us,” said LeDonne. “It’s about the sentimental value of the car.”
She thought disabling the car would deter thieves, but it did not stop the suspects. She said before the red hatchback car pulled up, a possible scout car was seen in the security video driving by several times.
Even though the doors were unlocked, the suspects broke out a window to get inside.
“The suspects rolled the vehicle out of the driveway into the street,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Then pushed the vehicle away from the home.”
Police said there are a couple of other identifiers besides the make and model that the public can look for.
“Has damage to the fog lights and to the interior,” said Morgan. “Also has no hub caps.”
LeDonne is hopeful someone will recognize the suspects or has seen the special car.
“Just hoping somebody knows something about it,” said LeDonne. “And lead us to finding the car.”
Police said if you see the car call 911 or call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.