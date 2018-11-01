3 Injured During Shooting At Farmer's Market Halloween Party In SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police confirm three people were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a fight broke out at a Halloween party in south OKC.
Police say at least 150 people were at the party at the Farmers Public Market Event Hall when shots broke out. Armed security guards were among those present.
OKCPD showed up to the event hall in response to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday. According to police, security evacuated the building after a fight inside.
Fighting continued outside to the point shots were fired. Police said private security returned fire.
Three people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds and according to police they are all non life-threatening.
Police have not released a suspect description.