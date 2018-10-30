OU Memo On Halloween Costumes Causes Controversy
NORMAN, Oklahoma - A tenured Geophysics and Geology Professor at the University of Oklahoma is questioning why the administration recently sent out a memo advising the OU Community against inappropriate Halloween costumes.
Dr. David Deming has taught at OU for 27-years. He says he got a memo last week from OU’s Administration that reads in part “please select your costumes and depictions in a way that does not demean, dehumanize or diminish anyone’s identity or culture.”
Deming says the reminder was unnecessary.
“It’s a time of scarce resources, and they are taking the resources that are provided to them, and using it to regulate Halloween costumes? I don’t think so,” Deming said.
Tenured Philosophy Professor Dr. Stephen Ellis says there was nothing wrong with the memo.
Several students News 9 talked to Tuesday agreed with Dr. Ellis.