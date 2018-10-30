Ninnekah Superintendent Facing Assault And Battery Charges
A school superintendent in southwest Oklahoma is facing assault and battery charges five months after the assault was reported, court documents revealed.
Concerned parents reached out to News 9 after learning the district's leader is still employed with Ninnekah Public Schools.
According to court documents filed October 11, Lindsay Police responded to a Loves Travel Stop in June where they found a woman visibly upset.
According to the report the woman was only wearing a t-shirt and underwear and told police she was “sleeping at home” when her boyfriend, Michael Bunch, the Superintendent of Ninnekah Public Schools came into the bedroom and attempted to smother her with a pillow. The woman told police she fought him off and ran nearly a mile from her home to get away.
Police noted she had no visible marks on her body and smelled of alcohol.
Police said they attempted to contact Bunch multiple times, but phone calls and visits to his home went unanswered.
According to Lindsay Police, Bunch turned himself in October 16, and was accompanied by his attorney.
“The district was recently made aware of the allegations and is working to verify the information," Ninnekah School Board Vice President Dale Thompson said.
Thompson went on to say, "The district plans to meet with the State School Board Association, and if necessary proper action will be taken."
Bunch has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He's set to return to court Wednesday afternoon.