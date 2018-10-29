Oklahoma BBQ Stand Recognized As World Champion Barbecue Team
WELLSTON, Oklahoma - Butcher BBQ out of Wellston, Oklahoma was recognized as the World Champion Barbecue Team at the 30th Annual Jack Daniels Grand Championship Barbecue event in Lynchburg, Tennessee.
Butcher BBQ Founder David Bouska says his team travels to about 30 events each year, and places either first or second in “about half of them,” he said.
This past weekend, the Butcher BBQ sauce came one-point shy of a perfect score at the World Championship in Tennessee.
“There’s a lot of little things in that. We actually sell all of it, it’s just combinations of all of it poured together. And that’s all I’m going to say,” Bouska said with a laugh.
Bouska’s son Levi opened the Butcher Barbecue Stand three years ago on Route 66 in Wellston.