Investigators: There's 'Something Suspicious' About Body Found In Pott. Co.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Law enforcement officials are trying to figure out how a woman's body ended up on the side of a Pottawatomie County road.
Pottawatomie County Undersheriff J.T. Palmer said the woman’s death is suspicious, but the medical examiner is still determining who she is and how she died.
“If anybody has any information and knows anything about somebody, about the body, we would sure want a call from them. We're 100 percent sure that she just wasn't going down the road and fell off,” Palmer said.
Investigators think the woman's body was there for at least a week.
The OSBI agents were called in to assist in the investigation.
“We used them and their evidence launcher to pick up any evidence we could find,” Palmer said.
That evidence has the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office certain that something about the manner of death is suspicious.
“It's not normal for that area down there that we find a body, so people in that area are kind of on edge,” Palmer said.