Gundy Goes On Rant About Twitter Post OSU's Texas Take Down
OSU head football coach Mike Gundy had a lot to say Saturday after his Cowboys took down Texas 38-35.
Gundy, who has gone on some famous rants, one in particular, responded to a reporter's question about social media with some choice words and off color noises.
“I don’t give a rat’s a** about Twitter,” said Gundy as he stuck his tongue out. “It’s a platform for people that are sitting home drawing unemployment checks sitting in front of a keyboard.”
Gundy then, again, stuck his tongue out while making a fart noise.
“I just kind of feel like social media and Twitter is kind of what’s destroying this country anyway,” he continued. “That’s how I feel about it. It gives people a platform to b****, and then other people are needling it and they’re sitting at home and they’re late on a payment.”
