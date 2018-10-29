News
No Injuries Reported In SW OKC School Bus Accident
Monday, October 29th 2018, 7:44 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters responded Monday morning to an accident involving a school bus.
Crews arrived at the scene near southwest 29th Street and South Kentucky Avenue.
Upon arrival, crews reported the accident was minor, involving a school bus from the OKC Public Schools district. Officials said two adults and three children were on board the bus at the time of the accident.
No injuries were reported.