Crime
Police Investigate Stabbing In Del City
Friday, October 26th 2018, 5:59 AM CDT
Updated:
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - Police are investigating a stabbing in Del City.
Officials report a victim of a stabbing ran to her neighbor's home asking for help near southeast 44th Street and Bryant. When police arrived they said the suspect attempted to flee the scene but crashed into a brick wall after a short pursuit.
Both the victim and suspect were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Authorities believe the stabbing is domestic related.
