DEL CITY, Oklahoma - Police are investigating a stabbing in Del City. 

Officials report a victim of a stabbing ran to her neighbor's home asking for help near southeast 44th Street and Bryant. When police arrived they said the suspect attempted to flee the scene but crashed into a brick wall after a short pursuit.

Both the victim and suspect were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. 

Authorities believe the stabbing is domestic related. 

