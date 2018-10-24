Man Caught Stealing A Fridge In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police arrested a man on Monday after he was caught hauling a stolen appliance in Northwest Oklahoma City.
A neighbor saw Lee Davis, 49, with a refrigerator near Northwest 35th Street and North Blackwelder Avenue and called police.
“It was like 2 p.m. and there’s this guy, skinny guy,” said Danny Maienus, neighbor. “Walking down the street. pushing a refrigerator, You don’t see that every day.”
Maienus followed Davis until police arrived. Two officers wearing body-worn cameras stopped Davis and asked him where he got the refrigerator.
Davis: “I got it out of big trash.”
Officer: “Out of a trash?”
The officers did not believe his story, one of them put Davis in handcuffs and the other went to check the refrigerator.
Officer: “You wouldn’t possibly be getting that fridge out of a house, would you?”
The other officer discovered the refrigerator was still stocked with food.
Officer: “If you got that out of the trash, why is the food cold?”
Davis: “I don’t know, they just put it out and I went and got it.”
Officer: “Oh, they just put it out full of food?”
The landlord said a tenant was in the process of moving out, Davis must have seen that it was vacant and broke in through a window.
Neighbors said it is not unusual for burglaries in the area. That is why Maienus is part of the neighborhood patrol, always keeping an eye out for unusual activity.
“I wasn’t officially on patrol,” said Maienus. “But when you’re out and about and care for your neighbors you do that.”
Police said the suspect also stole a stove from the vacant property. The stove was found several blocks away on the side of a home.