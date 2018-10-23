News
Authorities Capture McClain County Escapee, 4 Others Arrested
Tuesday, October 23rd 2018, 9:21 PM CDT
Updated:
McCLAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Authorities say an inmate who escaped from the McClain County Courthouse Tuesday evening has been captured.
Shelby Dwaine Maier, 48, escaped around 6:30 p.m., according to the Purcell Police Department.
Purcell Police officers and McClain County deputies apprehended Maier late Tuesday night.
Authorities arrested four others, who are now accused of attempting to harbor Maier.