'Oklahoma Predator Prevention' Volunteer Arrested During Sting
OKLAHOMA CITY - A video vigilante, trying to have what he calls a repeat child predator arrested, winds up behind bars himself.
Since volunteers with Oklahoma Predator Prevention started confronting child sex predators online, they say they’ve faced 57 men trying to meet teens for sex. This past week, they confronted a guy they had previously confronted a month and a half earlier. But when they called police, they say the unexpected happened.
The OPP volunteers say they busted a guy after he agreed to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl at a gas station. They had just confronted the same guy in August.
"We already exposed you once and you're talking to a 14 and 15-year-old,” Russell with OPP told the man.
He replied, “I learned my lesson.” He insisted he was not there to meet an underage girl this time.
OPP called police, but officers said they didn’t have enough evidence to arrest the guy. That’s why police are not identifying him.
Instead, police arrested one of the OPP volunteers for an unpaid speeding ticket.
“I get arrested for some traffic from a little small town about two and a half hours from here,” said Russell.
When asked why he didn’t pay the fines, Russell said, “It honestly had slipped my mind, you know?"
Problem is, there was a National Crime Investigation Center warrant attached to the unpaid ticket. Police had to take him into custody.
"And I said, ‘Oh my God for some traffic tickets?’ And they had me on the NCIC warrant list for traffic tickets. It just blew my mind,” said Russell.
He insists he doesn’t blame police.
"No. Not at all. Oklahoma County, Oklahoma City officers, they were doing their job," said Russell.
OPP plans to continue their video vigilantism, but they say they won’t be calling police when they confront possible pedophiles.
"We have no plan to stop anytime soon. We're hoping for them to put us out of business and quit preying on kids. If we can't get them arrested exposure is the next best thing,” said Russell.
Oklahoma City Police confirm there should not have been an NCIC warrant attached to the unpaid speeding ticket, and that was an error by the community that issued the ticket.