OKC Wrestling Coach Accused Of Rape, Soliciting Sex From A Minor
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City volunteer wrestling coach was arrested on Friday, October 19, and jailed on sex complaints. A teen victim told detectives, 38-year-old Patrick Luhm touched her inappropriately last December.
Detectives opened the investigation in February after the victim’s mother found explicit photos Luhm sent her daughter.
“She had seen something on her daughter’s cell phone that made her worry there was some type of inappropriate relationship,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department.
Investigators interviewed the teen victim and learned Luhm's alleged behavior went beyond text messages.
An arrest affidavit revealed the victim was at Luhm's home last December. Luhm asked the victim to follow him into his bedroom. She told detectives Luhm kissed her, put his hand down her pants and touched her inappropriately.
At the time, Luhm was a volunteer coach at Prodigy Wrestling Academy in northwest Oklahoma City.
“Through this follow-up investigation,” said Morgan. “Officers eventually got a search warrant and arrested Patrick Luhm at his residence in Warr Acres.”
Luhm was arrested and jailed on one complaint of rape by instrumentation and one complaint of soliciting sex from a minor.
The owner of Prodigy Wrestling learned of the allegations and posted a message on Facebook:
“Today I was made aware of charges that were brought against one of prodigy’s assistant coaches Patrick Luhm. As the leader of this program I have taken steps to protect our kids first and foremost. This coach is no longer affiliated with the prodigy wrestling program. We take the teaching and protection of our kids very seriously. All possible precautions are taken when taking on volunteer coaches such as background checks and character references. The details of the charges are not known by us at this time and are currently being handled by local law enforcement. Please be patient with us as we are learning about the situation as the details become available. As a parent of two children in the wrestling club I understand your concern as parents and would welcome you to contact me with any questions.”
The owner declined an on-camera interview but said Luhm coached there on-and-off for three years, and always passed a background check. He said the allegations have greatly impacted him and the Christian-based program.