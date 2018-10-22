Crime
Police Look For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Struck Cyclist In Yukon
YUKON, Oklahoma - Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a cyclist in Yukon, Monday morning.
Officials arrived at the scene east of Richland Road on Highway 66. According to Yukon Police, a cyclist traveling west toward El Reno on Route 66 was struck by a vehicle.
The vehicle left the scene.
Police are looking for a possible 2016-2017 Ford Pickup truck due to some vehicle debris left at the scene.
