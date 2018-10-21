Putnam City Mother Claims Football Coach Slapped Her Son
OKLAHOMA CITY - A Putnam City Mom is speaking out after she says a member of the Putnam City Original High School football coaching staff slapped her 14-year-old son in the face.
The alleged assault happened during a football practice in late August.
We reached out to Putnam City Schools Representatives and they say they were made aware of the allegations and investigated immediately.
“I want to take care of it, I want to protect him and make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else,” said Kori Lewis, the students mother.
The alleged victim, Trey Johnson, claims he texted his mom after the slap.
She provided News9 with audio of what she describes as the conversation between her and the coach a few hours later.
In it, the coach claims he was just trying to get Trey’s attention.
School District Staff say they didn’t see any foul play, a statement from them reads in part, “The Putnam City Police investigation of this incident did not find evidence to support these allegations.”
Meanwhile Lewis says the audio speaks for itself and she plans on pursuing the case with a neighboring department.
Below is the full statement from Putnam City Schools regarding the situation:
Putnam City Schools is aware of allegations made about a coach at Putnam City High School.
When the district learns of allegations regarding an employee an investigation begins immediately. We interview the employee. We interview any students who may be involved. We interview parents. We collect written statements. If there is video related to allegations, we review it. If allegations are investigated by police, we cooperate in every way possible.
If investigation causes us to believe something improper has taken place, we take action. The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority and therefore always calls for thorough examination. The Putnam City Campus Police investigation of this incident did not find evidence to support the allegations.