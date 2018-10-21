Putnam City Schools is aware of allegations made about a coach at Putnam City High School.

When the district learns of allegations regarding an employee an investigation begins immediately. We interview the employee. We interview any students who may be involved. We interview parents. We collect written statements. If there is video related to allegations, we review it. If allegations are investigated by police, we cooperate in every way possible.

If investigation causes us to believe something improper has taken place, we take action. The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority and therefore always calls for thorough examination. The Putnam City Campus Police investigation of this incident did not find evidence to support the allegations.