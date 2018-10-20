Nonprofit Group, Warrior For Freedom Works To Help Veterans
OKLAHOMA CITY - Warriors for Freedom is a nonprofit organization in Oklahoma that focuses on being there for our veterans. And Saturday the focus was stuffing a truck full of supplies, at the Hudiburg Chevrolet in Oklahoma City.
It’s all a part of their Send Santa to the Troops campaign.
“We get the community together and they get donations for troops that are deployed. Whether that's Kuwait, Djibouti, Africa, Afghanistan, wherever we may be,” Derek Jump, Director of Development for Warriors for Freedom Foundation, said.
This is the fourth year for the Send Santa to the Troops event.
Warriors for Freedom has asked for donations like beef jerky, socks, and hygiene gear, to try and provide troops with a piece of home.
But they also focus on being there for our heroes when they do return home.
“We're a grassroots Oklahoma organization. We're very small, but we have a great big reach regionally here in Oklahoma,” Jump said.
They provide peer to peer support and camaraderie for service members, veterans and their families.
They host events, and provide resources at no cost to the service member.
The organization has impacted many lives, including Derek’s, who is now employed full time by the foundation.
“I spent ten years in the military as a fleet marine force corpsman. I was deployed twice to Iraq with first marine division. You know for me myself, I actually had some pretty serious issues when I got out of the military, and came back to Oklahoma,” Jump said.
But he found Warriors for Freedom.
“Did an internship with them, was a spokesman for a while. And now I'm the director of development for them. And love what I do every day, impacting veterans lives,” he said.
Warriors for Freedom has several events coming up.
Their Halloween party, Haunt the Dome, is next Saturday.
Their Beads and the Brave gala is February 9th
And their October fundraiser, Send Santa to the Troops, continues until the 31st.
You can find a list of supplies needed, and how to donate here.