Elderly Man Arrested After Trying To Lure Women, Young Girl Into Truck At Tinker AFB
OKLAHOMA COUNTY - An elderly man was arrested after trying to lure women and a young girl into his pickup truck at Tinker Air Force Base, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the report, deputies responded to Tinker AFB around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 18, on a call of a man attempting to get females in his vehicle.
Upon arrival, a deputy spoke with Security Forces who had detained the suspect, identified as 90-year-old Danny Mansfield, at their law enforcement desk.
Security Forces said Mansfield asked two women and a 12-year-old girl to get in his pickup truck while they were leaving the bowling alley and gym parking lots.
The 12-year-old told authorities that Mansfield offered her a one-hundred-dollar bill to get inside his truck. Also, one woman told authorities that Mansfield attempted to block her car, so she couldn’t leave.
Security Forces said when they arrived, Mansfield was attempting to flee the scene but investigators caught up to him.
Investigators confronted Mansfield as he was sitting in his truck. They said Mansfield’s sweatpants were pulled down to his knees, he wasn’t wearing underwear and his genitals were exposed.
Mansfield was taken into custody and transported to the Oklahoma County Jail. He was booked on a complaint of Outrages Public Decency.
Mansfield bond was set at $1,000.