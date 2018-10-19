Crime
OKC Police Looking For Man Accused Of Stealing 60 Lottery Tickets
Friday, October 19th 2018, 12:09 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are looking for a man accused of stealing 60 lottery tickets from a convenience store in western Oklahoma City.
The robbery happened early Saturday at a Circle K in the 4400 block of W Reno Avenue.
The manager a man broke into the convenience store and ransacked the office.
Among the items stolen were 60 lottery tickets. The manager told police the tickets have not been activated so they could not be cashed in.
The man was described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighed about 150 pounds and was of medium build.
