News
Lawsuit Against State Seeks To Curb Medical Marijuana Licensing Fees
Friday, October 19th 2018, 11:52 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a Weatherford woman against the state of Oklahoma and several other groups in relation to the implementation of medical marijuana in the state.
Specifically, the suit has been filed against the state, the Oklahoma Department of Health, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, and the Oklahoma Tax Commission with the purpose of ending additional medical marijuana license requirements and collection of fees.
The law firm behind the suit will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday in Tulsa. That event will be livestreamed on the News 9 app.
This is a developing story. Refresh your News 9 app for new details throughout the day.