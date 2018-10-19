OKLAHOMA CITY - The Tulsa dentist convicted of killing his girlfriend's baby has been sentenced to life in prison.

Bert Franklin was convicted in September of killing 19-month-old Lincoln Lewis in 2016 and soliciting a murder hit on the child's mother while he was in Oklahoma County jail.

Franklin was sentenced to two life sentences which will be served consecutively and will pay about $13,000 in restitution. 

