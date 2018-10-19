Crime
Police Investigating Shooting At Strip Club Near SW OKC
Friday, October 19th 2018, 4:49 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating a reported shooting at a strip club near southwest Oklahoma City.
According to reports, one person was shot at the Night Trips club near Meridian Avenue and west Reno Road. Police have not released suspect information but a possible suspect left the scene in a red vehicle.
One victim was transported to the hospital.
