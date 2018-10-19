Woman Accused Of Breaking Into Broken Arrow Home To Get Dog
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A woman accused of breaking into a Broken Arrow in August was arrested in Missouri and returned to Oklahoma. She is identified as 47-year-old Marcy Hong of Marshall, Missouri.
Police say Hong tried to break into a home on August 22nd trying to take back a dog she said was hers. They say the homeowner shot at Hong several times, but Hong managed to run away.
The homeowner told police she heard someone trying to break into her bedroom and went out to her garage to get a gun from her car. When she got back to her bedroom, Hong had broken a window with a hammer and was entering the room with the hammer in one hand and a gun in the other, an affidavit of probable cause states.
The homeowner told Hong she'd shoot, but the Missouri woman continued to climb through the window, records show. The victim fired a couple of rounds at Hong who reportedly said, "I will kill you to get my dog," police said.
Hong eventually left the victim's house, and Broken Arrow police said a neighbor's surveillance camera captured images of the suspect's car.
Investigators said they learned Hong apparently gave a Weimaraner to a Missouri rescue group after the dog bit her father but then spent several months trying to get the dog back.
Broken Arrow Police said Hong is veteran who lost a child, and the dog was "a form of therapy dog" to help her recover from the loss. Broken Arrow Police initially said the dog had been adopted by the homeowner's sister, but detectives later learned the dog had been euthanized in Missouri before Hong broke into the house.
The police said Hong texted members of the rescue group and left phone messages threatening action and saying she would go to any lengths to get her dog back.
Marcy Hong is being held in the Tulsa County jail on charges of attempted robbery with dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary.
Jail records show she has a court appearance set for October 24th.