“First Choice Management Group apologies to all residents negatively affected by the ongoing water related issue at The Ridge Apartments. The property was purchased by a new owner five weeks ago on September 5, 2018. At the time of the purchase, the new owner was aware of persistent water leaks and hot water supply issues, including weekly full property shut offs, that have negatively affected the quality of life for the Property tenants for many months prior to the change of ownership. As part of the new owner’s purchase of the Property, a plan was established to quickly and permanently repair the water related issues. These repairs are ongoing and will be completed properly. The owner looks forward to continuing cooperation with city officials to resolve these issues. The new owner and First Choice would like to thank our residents for their patience as we do our best to resolve these issues in a timely and professional manner. Ownership and management firmly believe residents living experience will be greatly improved when work has been completed.”