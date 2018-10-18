Tenants Experience Heat, Water Problems At Midwest City Complex
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Tenants living at Eden Cove Apartments in Midwest City say they are living without heat or water. The problems began Monday, and they are having a tough time getting in touch with management to get the problem fixed.
Some tenants are heating their apartments with ovens, while others are staying in hotel rooms.
Midwest City condemned a portion of a building that housed a hot water heater. The heater was leaking, causing standing water on the floor.
It is still safe to tenants to live at the complex.
Experts stress that written notice is key for those in similar situations.
In Oklahoma, the Residential Landlord and Tenant Act may help.
“In the case where you don’t have heat, water, plumbing, or essential services it is justifiable to immediately terminate your lease,” said Jennifer Montagana, housing attorney at Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma. “You would give written notice if they don’t make the repair within a reasonable time, it is cause for immediate termination.”
The company that owns the complex, Juniper Investment Group, Ltd., says they're not aware of heat issues but are addressing water issues. The property was recently purchased in September and had since been renamed to The Ridge Apartments.
Juniper Investment Group released this statement to News 9:
“First Choice Management Group apologies to all residents negatively affected by the ongoing water related issue at The Ridge Apartments. The property was purchased by a new owner five weeks ago on September 5, 2018. At the time of the purchase, the new owner was aware of persistent water leaks and hot water supply issues, including weekly full property shut offs, that have negatively affected the quality of life for the Property tenants for many months prior to the change of ownership. As part of the new owner’s purchase of the Property, a plan was established to quickly and permanently repair the water related issues. These repairs are ongoing and will be completed properly. The owner looks forward to continuing cooperation with city officials to resolve these issues. The new owner and First Choice would like to thank our residents for their patience as we do our best to resolve these issues in a timely and professional manner. Ownership and management firmly believe residents living experience will be greatly improved when work has been completed.”