Charges Filed Against OHP Trooper, Former OU Football Player
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Charges have been filed against an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper who happens to also be a former University of Oklahoma football player in connection with the possible stalking and harassment of women, according to the Norman Transcript.
The five charges against Rodney Lynn Rideaux, 40, were filed Wednesday in Cleveland County District Court, according to records. Specifically, the charge is "unauthorized use of Oklahoma's law enforcement telecom system."
According to the Norman Transcript, Rideaux allegedly used information gleaned from that system to stalk and harass women in the Norman area.
A spokesman for the OHP issued the following statement:
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is aware of the charges filed against Rodney Rideaux on October 17th by the Cleveland County District Attorney. We are confident the criminal justice system will reach the appropriate resolution in this matter.
