Join News 9 At An Affair Of The Heart
Join News 9 at An Affair of the Heart this Friday, October 19th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
An Affair of the Heart is one of the largest shopping experiences in the United States and this year marks the 32nd year for the event! The show will take place at State Fair Park from October 19th through October 21st.
Admission is $10 and is good for all three days of the show. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Make sure you visit the News 9 booth right inside the east entrance of the Cox Pavilion to meet some of your favorite anchors and spin the prize wheel for some News 9 giveaway items!
News 9 will be at An Affair of the Heart on Friday, October 19th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
News 9 Meet & Greet Schedule:
(Subject to Change)
9am to 11am – Cassie Heiter, Lacie Lowry
11am to 3pm – Marty Logan, Ashley Holden
For more details visit: https://www.aaoth.com/heartofoklahomacity/