DEL CITY, Oklahoma - Fire crews responded to a house fire in Del City.

Four residents were inside the home located near south Bryant Avenue and Del Road. One of them is wheelchair-bound and expressed concerns he was going to be trapped inside.

Ultimately he was able to throw his wheelchair out and escape the house. Crews have not determined a cause of the fire, but they did locate a smoke detector with no batteries inside. 

Oklahoma City and Del City crews both responded. 

No injuries were reported.