News
Crews Battle House Fire In Del City
Thursday, October 18th 2018, 5:23 AM CDT
Updated:
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - Fire crews responded to a house fire in Del City.
Four residents were inside the home located near south Bryant Avenue and Del Road. One of them is wheelchair-bound and expressed concerns he was going to be trapped inside.
Ultimately he was able to throw his wheelchair out and escape the house. Crews have not determined a cause of the fire, but they did locate a smoke detector with no batteries inside.
BREAKING: Thankfully the 4 residents inside this Del City home were able to make it out. What they had to say about waking up to this terrifying fire coming up on @NEWS9 This Morning. pic.twitter.com/6uXIpZM9gM— Ashley Holden News 9 (@ashleyvholden) October 18, 2018
Oklahoma City and Del City crews both responded.
No injuries were reported.