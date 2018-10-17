Red Dirt Diaries: Oklahoma Cookie Maker Competes Against Nation's Best
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City-area cookie-decorating whisperer is ready to put her creations up against the very best.
Lan McCabe started "Sweets on the Side" five years ago from her own kitchen while working 60 hours a week in the construction industry.
Making and decorating cookies for any occasion is now McCabe’s full-time job. She also teaches her techniques during cookie-making classes across the Oklahoma City metro area.
"It’s my therapy, It’s my playground. My brain is just thinking outside the box for designs," said McCabe about her creations.
Food Network found out about her skills online and invited her to compete in the “Christmas Cookie Challenge.”
The Edmond mother traveled to Los Angeles for the competition. The show airs November 12, and the grand prize is $10,000.
"Not even my husband, nobody knows," said McCabe about whether she won the competition.
You can learn more about her cookies at http://sweetsonthesideokc.com/.
"I think it’s amazing I can do this as a business and still be a mother," adds McCabe.