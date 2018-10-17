Crime
1 Shot In Armed Robbery At Budget Lodge In NE OKC
Wednesday, October 17th 2018, 3:11 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two suspects are on the run and one person is in the hospital after an overnight armed robbery.
Police said the crime took place on the northeast side of the city off of I-35 service road.
Crime Scene Unit and Police arrived on scene at the Budget Lodge around 1:45.
Police said one male victim was shot. He was transported to OU Medical Center in stable condition. There was a female involved who police said had her purse taken.
The two suspects police believe were involved have not been caught.
Police are unsure which direction they fled in.
