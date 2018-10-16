News
2 Sears Stores In Oklahoma To Close As Company Files For Bankruptcy
Sears has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, buckling under its massive debt load and staggering losses. Sears once dominated the American retail landscape. But the big question is whether its shrunken version can be viable or will be forced to go out of business, ending the final chapter for an iconic name that originated more than a century ago.
Two stores in Oklahoma will be closed. One of the stores is in Tulsa: 6929 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa. The other store is in Norman: 3201 W Main St, Norman.