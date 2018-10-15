William Reece Trial Postponed, Public Defender’s Office Condition To Blame
OKLAHOMA CITY - The trial for a man accused of raping and strangling a 19-year-old Oklahoma girl in 1997 has been postponed. The motion was made in Oklahoma County court Monday morning in the case against William Reece.
Tiffany Johnson, of Bethany, was abducted from a car wash and was found one day later near Yukon. Johnson’s mother left the courtroom Monday disappointed.
"We're not happy with it but that's the judicial system,” said Kathy Dobry, Tiffany’s mother. “We want to make certain everything's, all the t's are crossed, i's are dotted, explanation marks, whatever they need because we want him to stay in jail this time."
The Oklahoma County public defenders say office conditions are to blame. Asbestos was found inside the office in September.
Since then, employees are working in nine different officers scattered throughout the courthouse. Oklahoma County Chief Public Defender Bob Ravitz says it’s made operation very difficult.
Up to 90 cases, or more, could also be delayed.
"We have some people operating on pews and in courtrooms,” said Ravitz. “We have file cabinets way off site, lawyers are on top of lawyers, it’s not a very good situation."
If all goes to plan, the Public Defender’s Office will have their own renovated space by January of next year located inside the investor's capital building.