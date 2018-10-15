Driver Ejected, Killed In Northeast Oklahoma City Crash
OKLAHOMA CITY - Officials are investigating a deadly crash in northeast Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City police said the crash was reported around midnight Monday near northeast 23rd Street and north Coltrane Road.
According to police, the two vehicles involved were a Buick LeSabre and a Honda Pilot. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on northeast 23rd Street when the driver of the Honda attempted to pass the driver of the Buick but clipped the Buick, causing both drivers to lose control.
Authorities said the driver of the Honda was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials said speed was a strong factor in the crash.
No word on the condition of the other driver.
Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information as it becomes available.