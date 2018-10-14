Wagoner County Couple In Jail Accused Of Abusing 5-Month-Old Child
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Wagoner County couple is in Jail tonight accused of child abuse against a 5-month-old girl.
Kassidy Sump and her boyfriend Axton Chancellor are facing child abuse charges. Investigators say the brutal assault against the 5-month-old baby girl happened at their home in Coweta.
An affidavit says the couple, along with the child's grandparents took the baby to the hospital. Sheriff Chris Elliott says the couple originally told doctors the child fell off the bed a month ago. But he says the baby had injuries consistent with abuse with a broken arm, clavicle, a fractured skull and bruising around the face and mouth.
"This baby was so severely injured they transported the baby by ambulance to the main saint Francis hospital located in Tulsa," said Sheriff Elliott.
The affidavit goes on to say Chancellor admitted to pulling the baby's arm until he heard a popping sound, dropping her on the floor, and grabbing her face hard enough to cause the bruising. He told investigators he did this all because the baby was crying.
"This is a very disturbing case from my investigators. This is a 5-and-a-half-month-old baby that can't protect herself. She can't tell anybody what's going on and we're going to prosecute these two individuals to the fullest extent of the law," said Sheriff Elliott.
Sheriff Elliott says Sump knew that Chancellor had possibly injured her baby girl but failed to treat her for two days. The affidavit says Sump sought out medical treatment for the baby after the injuries were discovered by the child's grandmother.
"Everybody failed this little girl. We just didn't know what was going on. Now that we know what's going on, we're going to prosecute," said Sheriff Elliott.
The baby girl is in the hospital recovering from her injuries. The Wagoner County Sheriff Office says that child and her 3-year-old sibling are now in protective custody.