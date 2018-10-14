News
Crews Battle Commercial Fire At ‘Horn Seed’ Building In OKC
Sunday, October 14th 2018, 6:27 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a commercial fire Sunday evening.
According to reports, the abandoned building, that housed the former Horn Seed company near NW Expressway and Classen, caught fire around 6 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported seeing visible flames and heavy smoke.
At this time, the cause of the fire has not been released.
