"Their ability to apply exactly what they had learned in the classroom in a very real-world way, really brought sort of a sense of purpose... and made a huge difference," Baker said. "There are a lot of kids doing co-op out of our vo-tech schools where they're making over $20 an hour, in professions where that skill capability can translate into $70-, $80-, $90-, $100-, $120,000 a year, if you stick with it."