Cold Front Moving In Sunday; Possible Snow In The Panhandle
Oklahomans are getting a taste of Winter as a cold front moves into the state Sunday with wind gusts from 40 to over 50 mph.
Temperatures are expected to slowly rise until the evening, before dropping into the lower 40’s.
Temps SLOWLY rise until the cold front arrives then it's down the hill goes the roller coaster. We'll fall into the lower 40s by 6 PM with a feels like temp in the lower 30s and a 30 mph and some scattered showers. Prepare accordingly! #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/PAcIbTN9aT— Matt Mahler (@themahler) October 14, 2018
A slight chance of rain is also possible by noon, some scattered showers could arrive by the evening.
Temperatures are already falling into the 30’s in the panhandle where snow is expected later.
Say hello the COLD FRONT! Wind is gusting from 40 to over 50 mph behind it and temps are already falling into the 30s in the panhandle. SNOW is expected there later today. For the rest of us, quickly falling temps and showers behind the front. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/ZyZSre999M— Matt Mahler (@themahler) October 14, 2018
Here's when I'm expecting the cold front to move through the state. Rapidly falling temps, a strong north wind, and scattered showers behind it. Gonna feel more like winter tonight! #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/waJlD8D7aL— Matt Mahler (@themahler) October 14, 2018