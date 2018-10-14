Oklahomans are getting a taste of Winter as a cold front moves into the state Sunday with wind gusts from 40 to over 50 mph.

Temperatures are expected to slowly rise until the evening, before dropping into the lower 40’s.  

A slight chance of rain is also possible by noon, some scattered showers could arrive by the evening.

Temperatures are already falling into the 30’s in the panhandle where snow is expected later.