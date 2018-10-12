On the evening of September 30, 2018, Brandon and Taylor Gann, young newlyweds from Fort Smith, Arkansas, were blissfully unaware that the course of their lives was about to take a drastic and tragic turn for the worse. The happy couple were staying in Oklahoma City for just one night. They had a flight the next morning headed to the Bahamas for their honeymoon. Brandon and Taylor never made that flight. And their "honeymoon" was spent, not in the Bahamas, but in an intensive care unit ("ICU").

A little before 8:00 p.m. on September 30, Brandon and Taylor decided to go play a round of "putt putt" golf at the Brickopolis in Bricktown. Suddenly, they saw that a young man, now known to be Wesley Seeley, had fallen into the Bricktown Canal. There was a cry for help. Something was clearly wrong. Brandon took immediate action. He jumped into the Canal in a selfless attempt to save Wesley's life. Little did Brandon know, at the time he jumped in, the Canal was conducting massive amounts of electric energy from a faulty light post. Both men were electrocuted. Tragically, Wesley would not survive the jolt as he drowned in the Canal. Brandon was rendered unconscious without oxygen for an extended period of time. Then, first responders arrived, and Brandon was rushed to the University of Oklahoma ("OU") Medical Center, in critical condition.

For many days, Brandon clung to his life in the ICU, with Taylor at his side. It seemed unlikely that Brandon would survive.

We are delighted to announce that Brandon has defied the odds. Miraculously, he has survived. Today, Brandon was released from the OU Medical Center ICU. Brandon and Taylor would like to thank the incredible staff at OU Medical Center for their tireless hard work. By the Grace of God, Brandon is back with Taylor, where he belongs. Now, he will begin the long road to recovery. It will certainly not be easy, but his family is confident that Brandon will get there.

Brandon and Taylor also offer their sincere and heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family of Wesley Seeley.

It appears the double catastrophe in the Canal was entirely preventable. The conditions around the Canal were highly dangerous, posing an excessive and unnecessary risk. The premises were poorly maintained. The high voltage light posts around the Canal were ungrounded and inadequately secured. There were no warning signs or barriers. The brick paver was in disrepair.

Brandon and Taylor's lives will never be the same. What should have been a joyous time quickly turned into a nightmare. What should have been cherished memories are instead painful reminders.

Now, as Brandon begins his long journey to recovery, he and his family seek answers. Why were these dangerous conditions allowed to persist? Who was responsible? What actions could have been taken to prevent this tragedy? And most importantly, what will be done to ensure something like this never happens again?