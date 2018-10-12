OKLAHOMA CITY - Haz-mat officials have determined a report of a suspicious white powder at a northwest Oklahoma City business is not dangerous.

The incident was reported about 3:10 p.m. Friday at the AAA office in the 3100 block of Quail Springs Parkway. 

Employees on the first floor found a bag with an unknown, white powdery substance inside. The first floor of the building was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Haz-mat technicians suited up to take a sample and determined it was not dangerous, fire officials said. 

When the substance is deemed not toxic, radioactive or flammable, it is transported to a local lab for further testing.

No injuries or sicknesses have been reported.

