Tulsa HS Football Coach Accused Of Having Sexual Relationship With Student
TULSA, Oklahoma - An assistant football coach and bus driver at Langston Hughes Academy is out on bond after being charged on one count of rape.
Daniel Jones, 32, was charged with second-degree rape and lewd or indecent proposal with a child. He is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student with special needs.
Jones turned himself in Thursday after being accused of having sex with a 19-year-old student.
The accusations surfaced after the student told her father, who contacted the school.
An arrest affidavit said the victim’s father told police she is “special needs” and the girl does not have the capacity to consent, despite her claim that it was a consensual sexual relationship.
According to the affidavit, the girl told her father that Jones picked her up from her grandparents’ home, took her to a park and had sex with her.
The School Board President Carmen Pettie said the allegations surprise her.
“It’s always a shock when you find those type of allegations that come about,” said Pettie. “We put a lot of trust and faith in our teachers and staff and employees to be able to ensure that our students are safe and secure.”
Court documents also show Jones is accused of sending sexually inappropriate photos to a 17-year-old student through Snapchat. Documents claim he sent the student sexual photo and asked if she could “keep a secret.”
Investigators said no physical interaction happened between Jones and the 17-year-old.
Jones was suspended two weeks ago without pay. The school board will meet Monday to discuss Jones's employment status, Pettie said.