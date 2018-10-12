OKLAHOMA CITY - First responders and Oklahoma City officials responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a Moore public school bus in southwest Oklahoma City. 

The accident was reported near southwest 119th Street and south Western Avenue around 8 a.m. Friday. 

The crash was initially considered a hit-and-run but the driver returned. The bus suffered some damage to the bumper. 

No injuries were reported. 

