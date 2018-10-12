News - Breaking News
Officials Respond To Accident Involving A Moore School Bus In SW OKC
Friday, October 12th 2018, 8:06 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - First responders and Oklahoma City officials responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a Moore public school bus in southwest Oklahoma City.
The accident was reported near southwest 119th Street and south Western Avenue around 8 a.m. Friday.
The crash was initially considered a hit-and-run but the driver returned. The bus suffered some damage to the bumper.
No injuries were reported.
Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information as it becomes available.